US Stocks Hold Near All-Time High on Peace Hopes: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stocks are holding firm near an all-time high following a rally driven by optimism around a potential peace deal in the Middle East, with traders now eyeing confirmation of a new round of talks.

Futures for the S&P 500 were little changed after the benchmark closed within a whisker of a record on Tuesday. Europe’s Stoxx 600 was also flat, shrugging off an 8.8% slump in Hermes International SCA after a disappointing sales update by the maker of Birkin bags. In Asia, China’s mainland blue-chip index became the latest gauge to recoup losses since the Iranian war began.

Stock and bond markets are increasingly pricing out much of the risk premium built up since the conflict started in late February as the US and Iran look to arrange a second round of negotiations. President Donald Trump told the New York Post that talks could resume “over the next two days” and said in a Fox Business interview the war is “close to over.”

Brent erased early losses to gain 1.4% above $96 a barrel as the US pressed ahead with a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The yield on Treasuries edged higher, with the two-year rate rising two basis points to 3.76%. The dollar was little changed while gold eased toward $4,800 an ounce.

“Amid all the uncertainty, I consider it warranted to re-focus on the outlook beyond the war,” said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg. “A key driver of markets is that the war-related dash for liquidity is over and partly reversing. That helps the more risky assets.”

Investors are piling back into stocks even with no clear end in sight to the war, which has choked off around a fifth of global crude supplies and risked a surge in inflation that could still prompt central banks to tighten policy.

Technology stocks in particular have been snapped up after lagging the market for much of the year, with the Nasdaq 100 notching its longest stretch of daily wins since 2021.

“Investors likely see Big Tech as relatively safer and less oil sensitive than other more cyclical parts of the market,” said Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays Plc. “A mix of systematic and retail buying, but also some rotation back from the rest of the world into US equities is helping.”

Earnings Watch

With the earnings season now in full swing, investors will watch for signs of whether the conflict is denting the outlook for earnings and whether corporates and consumers are cutting back on spending amid the uncertainty.

In Europe, ASML Holding NV posted muted gains as a raised full-year sales forecast for the maker of advanced chipmaking machines was tempered by a weaker-than-expected outlook for the second quarter. In the US, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp. are expected to report record trading revenue.

“Earnings season is now well under way and investors are asking pointed questions about the impact geopolitical tensions might have on future earnings,” said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell. “People will put plans on hold, waiting until they feel comfortable to spend rather than save, and that mindset could take time to shift.”

Corporate News:

ASML Holding NV raised its full-year sales forecast as the surge in global artificial intelligence spending fuels semiconductor production and boosts demand for the company’s advanced chipmaking machines. Hermès sales expanded at a disappointing clip as the Birkin bag maker was hit by the disruption caused by the conflict in the Middle East like many of its peers in the luxury goods industry. Robinhood Markets Inc. shares rallied in premarket trading after the US Securities and Exchange Commission gave the go-ahead for sweeping changes to a restriction on day-trading activity by small investors. Stellantis NV’s global shipments jumped 12% in the first quarter, led by a surge in demand in North America for its refreshed Jeep and Ram models. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 10:15 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.9% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1783 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.85 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.8179 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3556 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $74,057.48 Ether rose 0.4% to $2,324.76 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.26% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.03% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.79% Commodities

Brent crude rose 1.5% to $96.22 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.8% to $4,804.22 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.