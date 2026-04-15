US Stocks Hover Near All-Time High on Peace Hopes: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stocks were near a record high following a rally powered by optimism around a potential peace deal in the Middle East, with traders now eyeing confirmation of new talks and a fresh spate of corporate earnings.

The S&P 500 was up 0.1%, after the benchmark closed within a whisker of its late-January high in the previous session. Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley rose as their equity traders posted strong revenue beats. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was up 0.2%.

Stock and bond markets are increasingly pricing out much of the risk premium built up since the conflict started in late February as the US and Iran look to arrange a second round of negotiations.

The parties are closer to extending a ceasefire and restarting discussions about a longer-term peace deal, the Associated Press reported. President Donald Trump told the New York Post that talks could resume “over the next two days” and said in a Fox Business interview the war is “close to over.”

Brent slipped below $95 a barrel as the US pressed ahead with a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Treasuries edged lower, with the two-year yield rising two basis points to 3.76%. The dollar was flat while gold fell toward $4,800 an ounce.

“Amid all the uncertainty, I consider it warranted to re-focus on the outlook beyond the war,” said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg. “A key driver of markets is that the war-related dash for liquidity is over and partly reversing. That helps the more risky assets.”

Investors have been piling back into stocks even as there remains little clarity around the trajectory of the war, which has choked off around a fifth of global crude supplies and risked a surge in inflation that could still prompt central banks to tighten policy.

Technology shares in particular have been snapped up after lagging the market for much of the year, with the Nasdaq 100 notching its longest stretch of daily wins since 2021. In just the past two sessions, a popular exchange-traded fund that tracks the software industry is up 6.4%. Oracle Corp. has soared 18% and Microsoft Corp. and Palantir Technologies Inc. have gained 6%.

Robinhood Markets Inc. shares were up around 6% after the US Securities and Exchange Commission gave the go-ahead for sweeping changes to a restriction on day-trading activity by small investors.

“The US tech sector, including the Magnificent Seven, is much cheaper today than six months ago,” said Lilian Chovin, head of asset allocation at Coutts & Co. “Concerns around the Middle East won’t disappear all of a sudden, but the ability of those companies to generate earnings in a difficult macro environment remains very attractive.”

With the earnings season now in full swing, investors will watch for signs of whether the conflict is denting the outlook for earnings and whether corporates and consumers are cutting back on spending amid the uncertainty.

“Earnings will be key for fundamental investors to step in and chase or fade,” said Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays Plc. With “stocks near year-to-date highs, it feels like easy gains are behind us and fundamentals should prevail again.”

What Bloomberg Strategists Say:

“BofA CEO Brian Moynihan said the bank saw healthy client activity and solid consumer spending, noting that they indicate a resilient US economy. His remarks echo what the other bank heads have indicated in recent days, which may further support risk sentiment.”

— Tatiana Darie, macro strategist. For the full analysis, click here.

Corporate News:

Jane Street Group has taken an additional $1 billion stake in AI cloud services provider CoreWeave Inc. and plans to spend about $6 billion on the company’s technology offerings. Morgan Stanley’s stock traders joined the rest of Wall Street with a record-breaking first quarter. Bank of America Corp.’s traders pulled in the business’s highest quarterly revenue in more than a decade, riding a wave of volatility that pushed the firm’s stock-trading desk to an all-time record. Stellantis NV is discussing reviving a partnership with Dongfeng Motor Corp. that would involve joint car production in Europe and China, according to people familiar with the matter. ASML Holding NV raised its full-year sales forecast as the surge in global artificial intelligence spending fuels semiconductor production and boosts demand for the company’s advanced chipmaking machines. Hermès sales expanded at a disappointing clip as the Birkin bag maker was hit by the disruption caused by the conflict in the Middle East like many of its peers in the luxury goods industry. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:52 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1786 The British pound was little changed at $1.3557 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 159.05 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $73,900.38 Ether rose 0.2% to $2,320.44 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.27% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.03% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.79% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold fell 0.4% to $4,823.83 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling and Sujata Rao.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.