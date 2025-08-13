US Stocks Pare Gains But Remain at Record as Risk-On Rally Fades

(Bloomberg) — US stocks stayed on track for fresh record highs on Wednesday as expectations for interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve continued to build among investors.

The S&P 500 Index pared its gains to hold a 0.1% advance at 12:20 p.m. in New York but was still on track for another record close. The Nasdaq 100 Index was little changed but still at a record highs. Meanwhile, the small-cap Russell 2000 Index gained 1.2%.

With traders now pricing in expectations that the Fed will resume easing monetary policy when it meets again next month, investors have piled into riskier assets, pushing aside fears that President Donald Trump’s tariff will stall the economy. Easing global trade tensions along with a stronger-than-expected earnings season are adding to the confidence.

Miller Tabak’s Matt Maley said Tuesday’s consumer price index report — by coming in largely in line with forecasts — was enough to “give the stock market a nice lift.”

While stocks are moving higher and it makes sense to stay invested, Pallas Capital Advisors’ Rich Mullen said much of the year’s gains are likely already priced in and it would not be surprising to see stocks “trade in a sideways pattern” over the next few months.

“Just because the inflation data has remained calm, doesn’t mean it can’t spike in the future,” Mullen said. “If the Fed proceeds with a September cut, and we start to see inflation rise from tariffs in the fourth quarter, that’s a worrisome combination for the central bank.”

In his most explicit call for a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested the central bank’s benchmark should be at least 1.5 percentage points lower than it is now.

Among single stocks, Brinker International Inc. gained 1.8% after the Chili’s owner said it expected earnings momentum in the fourth quarter to carry into the next fiscal year. Cava Group Inc. plummeted 15% as the fast-casual chain trimmed its annual sales outlook after a sharp deceleration in the second quarter. CoreWeave Inc. slumped 17% after giving a disappointing earnings outlook, which reflected margin pressures from a rapid AI data center expansion.

