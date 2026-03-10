US Stocks’ Relief Rally Stalls as Treasuries Slide: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A rally in US stocks paused after new reports of an oil tanker explosion in the Middle East cast doubt on speculation that the war in Iran could be over anytime soon. Treasuries turned lower and the dollar extended losses.

S&P 500 contracts erased gains of as much as 0.5%. Brent fell 8% to $91 a barrel, off its lows for the day as the Islamic Republic’s state-run broadcaster reported a tanker incident near Abu Dhabi. Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed ahead of Oracle Corp.’s earnings.

Treasuries slipped back, with the 10-year yield rising three basis points to 4.12%. European bonds staged a recovery on hopes that oil prices would weigh less on inflation than initially feared, dimming the prospects for interest-rate hikes. Gold held steady. The dollar fell for a third straight session.

Traders are monitoring events in the Middle East after President Donald Trump hinted that the conflict could be over “very soon.” Fears of a protracted war triggered seismic moves in oil markets, with flows through the Strait of Hormuz remaining at a near standstill and Gulf producers deepening production cuts.

“The war in Iran is not over and can intensify again at any moment,” said Joachim Klement, head of strategy at Panmure Liberum. “Any gains will remain limited until there are clear signs of an end to hostilities in the Gulf and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz improves again.”

Trump’s decision to attack Iran has injected a potentially long-lasting shock into the global economy at a time when investors were already contending with mounting pressures.

The year has seen the emergence of fears that artificial intelligence could be a disruptive technology capable of wiping out wealth for shareholders and creditors. Stubbornly high inflation has also cast doubt on whether the Federal Reserve will be able to resume cutting rates.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“Stocks are rallying today but little has changed fundamentally. With no resolution to the conflict in Iran firmly in sight, volatility is likely to remain elevated. That persistence suggests another ongoing headwind for global equity markets.”

— Skylar Montgomery Koning, macro strategist. For the full analysis, click here.

Some of the world’s biggest hedge funds, known for their steady returns, suffered hundreds of millions of dollars in losses last week after the war hit portfolios across the industry.

Millennium Management lost about $1.5 billion in the week through March 6, while Balyasny Asset Management declined by 3.5%, according to people familiar with the matter. Point72 Asset Management lost 1.1%.

“We’re advising our clients to favor defensive assets like telecom stocks and beware energy-intensive sectors,” said Laurent Lamagnere, deputy chief executive officer at Alphavalue in Paris. “Oil prices will stay high. Trump saying that the war could end doesn’t mean it actually will.”

Corporate Highlights:

Pershing Square Inc. filed for an initial public offering, in a deal that would see billionaire Bill Ackman’s hedge fund make its debut on a US exchange alongside a new closed-end fund. Saudi Aramco announced a first-ever share buyback of $3 billion and raised its dividend, while warning that the impact on global oil markets will be “catastrophic” the longer the disruption from the Iran war drags on. Volkswagen AG is targeting more cost reductions to protect profitability that is set to remain under pressure from competition, tariffs and the cost of developing electric vehicles. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. gave an outlook for revenue in the current quarter that exceeded analysts’ estimates, a sign the company is benefiting from solid demand for hardware that helps customers run AI workloads. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s sales rose 30% in the first two months of the year, buoyed by the robust pace of AI infrastructure construction. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:39 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.9% The MSCI World Index rose 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% The euro was little changed at $1.1644 The British pound was little changed at $1.3450 The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.77 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.4% to $70,625.77 Ether rose 1.9% to $2,065.22 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.12% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.86% Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.58% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 6.8% to $88.34 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.9% to $5,182.56 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Julien Ponthus.

