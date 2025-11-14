US to Cut Tariffs on Swiss Goods to 15% in Breakthrough Deal

(Bloomberg) — The US and Switzerland have “essentially” reached a trade agreement to lower tariffs on Swiss goods from 39% to 15%, and the White House plans to reveal details on Friday, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said.

The Swiss government confirmed the deal in a post on X, thanking President Donald Trump for his “constructive engagement.” Swiss leaders want to provide details on the agreement in a press conference in Bern at 4 p.m. local time.

The pending deal delivers long-desired relief to Switzerland, which was hit by the highest levy the Trump administration imposed on any developed country. The 15% levy is inclusive of most-favored-nation rates and certain other existing duties, a similar arrangement to the European Union, Greer told reporters.

Bloomberg News reported on Monday that Switzerland and the US were moving close to a 15% tariff rate.

By securing a tariff that matches what the EU secured, Swiss exporters have put themselves at parity with rivals in the trading bloc. However, it doesn’t give them an advantage over European competitors who don’t have to contend with a strong franc, which earlier today climbed to a decade high against the euro.

In exchange, Switzerland has committed to investing $200 billion in the US during Trump’s term, including $70 billion next year, in industries such as pharmaceuticals and gold smelting, according to Greer. Switzerland has also committed to buying more Boeing Co. commercial planes, Greer said.

“We’ve essentially reached a deal with Switzerland. So we’ll post details of that today on the White House website,” Greer said during a CNBC interview.

In its post, the Swiss government praised a meeting of high-level officials with Greer on Thursday as “productive.”

The agreement is the capstone of months of shuttle diplomacy by Swiss government officials and business figures, after the countries’ key industries, including watches, machinery and precision instruments, were punished by the crippling US tariff.

Greer said that Switzerland is “going to send a lot of manufacturing here to the United States, pharmaceuticals, gold smelting, railway equipment. So we’re really excited about that deal and what it means for American manufacturing.”

The deal provides relief for Swiss manufacturers of watches, machines and precision instruments. Along with food and chemicals producers, they were hit hardest by the 39% levy, according to Switzerland’s central bank. Other key Swiss exports like medicines and gold were exempt from the rate under the different US tariff regimes.

The breakthrough ends a months-long dispute that began in August, when Trump stunned Bern by imposing the 39% tariff on Swiss exports, more than double the rate applied to the EU. The move, which the Trump administration justified as a response to what officials described as a $40 billion goods trade deficit, came as a surprise to Swiss officials who believed they had previously agreed on a deal with US counterparts.

Momentum shifted this month, when a group of Swiss billionaire executives met Trump in the White House in what was described as an atmosphere among friends. That was in sharp contrast to a heated phone call that took place between the US president and his Swiss counterpart Karin Keller-Sutter before the August crisis emerged.

