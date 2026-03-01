Demonstrations held outside Iranian embassy in Switzerland

Around 200 people demonstrated in favour of overthrowing the Iranian regime outside the Iranian embassy in Bern on Saturday.

“Free Iran” was written on one of the banners, as reported by a correspondent for the Keystone-SDA news agency. Pictures of the Shah’s son Reza Pahlavi were held aloft. His name was chanted repeatedly.

Flags of the Iranian monarchy opposition dominated the scene in front of the sealed-off Iranian embassy on the other side of the street.

Israeli flags could also be seen at the rally. “It’s okay today, the Israelis are our friends in the fight against the mullahs,” said one activist.

Special Swiss role

Switzerland has represented the interests of the US in Iran as a protecting power for over 40 years.

The protecting power mandate dates back to the hostage crisis of 1979: after the Islamic Republic was proclaimed in Iran, students occupied the US embassy in Tehran and took staff hostage. The US subsequently broke off all diplomatic relations with Iran.

A year later, Switzerland offered to represent the interests of the US in Iran. Since 1980, it has thus acted as a “messenger” between Washington and Tehran, taking on diplomatic and consular tasks.

