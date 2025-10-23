844,000 Swiss have poor reading and maths skills
Some 15% of the Swiss population between the ages of 16 and 65 have difficulty reading, calculating and solving problems without instructions.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
That’s around 844,000 people. They tend to earn less and are less likely to be employed than the population as a whole.
+ Swiss education system explained
In addition, their well-being and participation in social life are lower than those with higher skills, as the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) announced on Thursday based on the OECD evaluation of adult skills (Piaac).
Of adults with low skills, 46% have no post-compulsory education – 56% of them aged between 46 and 65. At 7%, their unemployment rate was higher than that of the population as a whole (2%).
+ Swiss industry faces record shortage of skilled workers
According to the FSO, the lack of skills development could have a socio-economic and family background. Only 12% of these people’s parents had higher educational qualifications compared to 34% of the population as a whole.
More
Swiss adults above average in basic skills
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.