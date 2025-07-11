The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Raging bull found in western Switzerland

A bull still on the prowl above St-Aubin (NE)
The bull (not pictured) destroyed its pen and fled. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Raging bull found in western Switzerland
Listening: Raging bull found in western Switzerland

A 600kg bull that escaped on Thursday in the Montalchez region of canton Neuchâtel has been found in a pen surrounded by several cows.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

No one was injured during its escape, the cantonal police told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.

The bull broke through its fence on Thursday morning, triggering an alert on Alertswiss that an aggressive bull was out of control. A major search was launched, involving ten police patrols, around four wildlife wardens and a veterinary surgeon, said a spokesman for the Neuchâtel police.

+ Hikers told how to avoid scuffles with cows

The police had appealed to the public to exercise extreme caution and recommended not to approach the bull. Anyone spotting the animal was asked to report it immediately to 117.

The bull, initially described as a Charolais breed, turned out to be a brown Limousin. It will now be returned to its owner.

Translated from French and Italian by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
8 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How important are common resources in today’s world? 

In a globalised world, are collectively-managed land or resources – so-called commons – still relevant?

Join the discussion
6 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Bern chatbot wins the UN AI Award

More

Bern chatbot wins UN artificial intelligence award

This content was published on The Bern-based chatbot "Sophia" has won the United Nations' "AI for Good Impact Award 2025". The chatbot is designed to help victims of domestic violence.

Read more: Bern chatbot wins UN artificial intelligence award

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR