Night accidents triple as autumn sets in

With autumn and the changeover to winter time, night-time driving becomes more dangerous. The risk of accidents for pedestrians, cyclists and scooter riders triples in the dark and can increase tenfold in rain or snow.

This is because the changeover to winter time leads to more journeys in the dark, as the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) announced on Saturday. The TCS bases this on figures from the Swiss Accident Insurance Fund (Suva).

However, this risk can be greatly reduced with a few simple gestures, the report continues: a person dressed in dark clothing is only visible from a distance of 25 metres, whereas with light or fluorescent colours they are visible from 40 metres and with reflective or luminous elements from up to 140 metres. “These additional metres account for several crucial seconds in which a driver has to react,” as TCS experts wrote.

Markings visible 360 degrees

The TCS also recommends installing markings that are visible from all sides: Reflective strips on clothing, bags or shoes for pedestrians, front and rear lights and reflectors for cyclists, reflective waistcoats and stickers for scooters. A luminous helmet or bright accessories complete the protection. These precautionary measures also make sense during the day when visibility is impaired by fog, rain or snow.

To mark the 19th Day of Light on 6 November, the TCS is launching its “Made visible” campaign to remind everyone how important it is to see and be seen.

