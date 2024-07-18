Algerian to face trial in Switzerland for ties to Islamic State

A 51-year-old Algerian man has been charged by the Swiss Federal Prosecutor's Office for involvement in the banned terrorist group Islamic State.

He is suspected of having planned an attack in Europe, particularly in France. The Algerian national came to Switzerland after failing in his attempt to join as a combatant for the Islamic State by transiting through Turkey in 2017. In Switzerland, he wanted to make contact with other members and supporters of the banned terrorist group and act in the service of the organisation, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

Before the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, to which he has been remanded, the accused will also have to answer for possession of depictions of violence. The presumption of innocence applies until such time as a judgement comes into force.

