Bank ATM blown up in western Switzerland

At least five individuals blew up the cash dispenser of the post office in Couvet, canton Neuchâtel, on Sunday night. The explosion caused no injuries but extensive damage.

Français fr Un bancomat attaqué à l'explosif à Couvet (NE)

The criminals fled with the money in a vehicle towards the French border.

A major search operation was immediately launched with the support of the Federal Office of Customs and Border Protection, the Neuchâtel police said on Monday. The value of what was stolen is not known.

The blast damaged the post office building and shattered the windows of the building opposite. As a precautionary measure, around 15 tenants were evacuated from the building while cantonal police deminers neutralised an explosive device left behind.

The operation involved several Neuchâtel police patrols, investigators from the criminal investigation department, and five firefighters from Couvet. Given the use of explosives, the case falls under the jurisdiction of the federal authorities.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

