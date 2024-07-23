Another body found in Ticino riverbed

Another body found in the bed of the Maggia river in Ticino Keystone-SDA

Another body was discovered in the Maggia riverbed near Cevio, Ticino, shortly before 5pm on Monday. This marks the seventh body found in the Maggia River following recent storms.

Deutsch de Weitere Leiche im Flussbett der Maggia im Tessin gefunden

The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed, according to a statement from the cantonal police on Monday evening.

A body had also been found in the same area on Thursday. Monday’s discovery was part of a search operation involving officers from the cantonal police, rescue teams from Swiss Alpine Rescue (SAS), and Alpine Rescue dog units.

During the stormy weekend at the end of June, three bodies were recovered in the Maggia Valley. Additionally, three female tourists from Germany were killed by a landslide in the hamlet of Fontana in the Bavona Valley, a side valley of the upper Maggia Valley. Emergency services later found two more bodies in the Maggia riverbed near Riveo.

