Another body found in Ticino riverbed

A body had also been found in the same area on Thursday. Monday’s discovery was part of a search operation involving officers from the cantonal police, rescue teams from Swiss Alpine Rescue (SAS), and Alpine Rescue dog units.
During the stormy weekend at the end of June, three bodies were recovered in the Maggia Valley. Additionally, three female tourists from Germany were killed by a landslide in the hamlet of Fontana in the Bavona Valley, a side valley of the upper Maggia Valley. Emergency services later found two more bodies in the Maggia riverbed near Riveo.
