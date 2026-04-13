Automatic fare system to be trialled on Swiss public transport
A new system called 'Bibo' aims to simplify travelling on public transport in Switzerland. The app automatically recognises when someone is on a bus, train or tram and charges the correct fare at the end of the journey.
The industry organisation Alliance Swisspass confirmed the news revealed by Swiss broadcaster SRF to the news agency Keystone-SDA on Monday. “So you automatically have a valid ticket,” media spokesperson Michaela Ruoss told news agency Keystone-SDA.
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The “Be in – Be out” (Bibo for short) system will be trialled with around 3,000 people from the end of April. With this trial, the industry wants to test the reliability of the travel registration and price calculation function, as well as how the new system is received by travellers. The app uses Bluetooth to recognise when someone gets on and off the train.
According to the Swisspass alliance, it is not yet clear when and if “Bibo” will be introduced across the public transport network. Alliance Swisspass claims the data will not be passed on to third parties at any time and will be stored in accordance with Swiss data protection regulations.
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Adapted from German by AI/ac
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