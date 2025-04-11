Money laundering and paedophile crime increase in Switzerland

Cases of threats, money laundering and paedophile crime on the rise Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The 2024 annual report of the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) reveals that the number of suspected cases of money laundering, reports of threats against officers and cases of paedophile crime increased last year, in some cases sharply.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Fälle von Bedrohungen, Geldwäscherei und Pädokriminalität nehmen zu Original Read more: Fälle von Bedrohungen, Geldwäscherei und Pädokriminalität nehmen zu

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The number of reports received by the Money Laundering Reporting Office Switzerland (MROS) has been rising massively for years. Compared to the previous year, the authority recorded a 27.5% increase in suspicious activity reports in connection with money laundering and terrorist financing.

The number of threat reports also rose slightly last year after initially decreasing when the Covid measures were lifted. In 2024, Fedpol received and examined 689 reports. The content of these threats was alarming and the tone particularly aggressive, according to Fedpol’s annual report published on Thursday.

+ Digital crime rose by over a third in Switzerland in 2024

The authority also recorded more reports of suspected paedophile crime with a link to Switzerland.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.