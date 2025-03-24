Digital crime rose by over a third in Switzerland in 2024
Digital crime in Switzerland has once again increased significantly. In 2024, the number of offences committed digitally rose by 35% compared to the previous year. A total of over 59,000 digital offences were registered.
Digitale Kriminalität ist 2024 um über ein Drittel gestiegen
Over 90% of this falls into the area of cyber-economic crime, according to the 2024 crime statistics published by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Monday. The increase in phishing attacks (+56%) and the misuse of online payment systems, prepaid cards or a foreign identity (+105%) is striking.
Since the first publication in 2020, digital crime has more than doubled, the report continued. In total, more than 560,000 offences under the Swiss Criminal Code were registered by the police in the statistics, which corresponds to an increase of 8% compared to the previous year, the FSO wrote.
