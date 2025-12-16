Chances slim of a white Christmas in Switzerland
It is highly unlikely that there will be large amounts of snow over the festive period, according to MeteoSwiss. A white Christmas in the Swiss lowlands can be virtually ruled out.
The Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) said on Tuesday at the request of the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA that it was unlikely that there would be significant precipitation on the northern side of the Alps over Christmas. Snow is almost certainly not expected below 1,000 metres over Christmas.
As things stand today, it will be mostly sunny in the mountains. According to MeteoSwiss, fog or high fog can be expected in the lowlands, with a breeze at times. According to the current forecast, maximum temperatures will be 1°C-6°C.
Nevertheless, MeteoSwiss said the Christmas weather could not yet be predicted with certainty.
