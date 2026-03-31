Teenager charged with attempted murder in attack of Jewish man in Zurich
The 15-year-old who stabbed an Orthodox Jew in Zurich in 2024 has been charged with multiple attempted murder. He is due to appear before the juvenile court in Dielsdorf in canton Zurich.
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On March 2, 2024, the teenager seriously injuredExternal link an Orthodox Jew with a knife in a Zurich street. He is said to have claimed membership of the Islamic State and have been radicalised via the Internet .
Before the knife attack, the teenager allegedly tried to enter a synagogue with the aim of killing people of the Jewish faith, Dielsdorf District Court said in a statement on Tuesday. The young man is also charged with supporting a criminal organisation and incitement to discrimination and hatred.
The teenager remains in a closed institution.
Translated from French by AI/jdp
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