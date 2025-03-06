Convicted ex-shipowner achieves partial success in Swiss court

The former Swiss shipowner Hans-Jürg Grunder has been partially vindicated in his appeal to the Swiss Federal Supreme Court regarding benefit fraud. A lower court must now reassess part of its original verdict.

Switzerland’s highest court dismissed the charges relating to the other offenses. The lower court sentenced Grunder to five years and five months’ imprisonment in 2022 for fraud, multiple counts of qualified fraudulent mismanagement, multiple counts of forgery of documents and obtaining a false notarisation. It also found him guilty of so-called benefit fraud.

The Federal Supreme Court overturned the conviction for part of the benefit fraud. This relates to the continuation of federal guarantees for Grunder’s ships.

Administrative criminal law explicitly only refers to a concession, permit or quota – but not to a guarantee – when it comes to fraudulently preventing the withdrawal of a benefit.

