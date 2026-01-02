The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Crans-Montana bar fire: the first witness accounts

Generated with artificial intelligence.
A deadly fire swept through the "Le Constellation" bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana on January 1, killing 40 people and injuring 119, many teenagers. Swiss public television gathered first-hand testimonies from people present that night.

