Crans-Montana bar fire: the first witness accounts
A deadly fire swept through the "Le Constellation" bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana on January 1, killing 40 people and injuring 119, many teenagers. Swiss public television gathered first-hand testimonies from people present that night.
Popular Stories
Most Discussed
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.