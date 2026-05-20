Crans-Montana fire rescue team wins international award
The rescue operation during the bar fire in Crans-Montana has been recognised internationally, winning the “Search and Rescue Mission of the Year” award.
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The award was presented in London on May 15 to around 250 health and emergency service staff deployed during the fire on January 1.
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“This honour follows a dramatic event that had a profound impact on those involved and the teams on duty that night,” the organisers said in a statement on Wednesday.
The honour recognises in particular the work of the rescue teams, the Valais Cantonal Rescue Organisation’s (KWRO) coordination and the close cooperation between security forces, emergency services and hospitals.
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The KWRO said the operation was on an “unusually large scale”. It added that the honour highlights “the effectiveness of the Valais model”, an integrated system that brings together the 144 emergency call centre, ambulance services, the SMUR emergency doctor team, air rescue and support for major health emergencies.
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The Global Search & Rescue Excellence Awards are presented annually by the British trade magazine Fire Magazine and the Institute of Search and Technical Rescue (InSTR). They recognise organisations, operations and teams involved in search and rescue worldwide.
The “Search and Rescue Mission of the Year” category recognises operations carried out with exceptional effectiveness, organisation and coordination in response to major incidents.
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