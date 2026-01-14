Crans-Montana bar owner Jessica Moretti barred from leaving Switzerland
A Swiss court has ruled that Jessica Moretti, co-manager of the Crans-Montana bar where a New Year’s Eve fire killed 40 people, will not be held in custody before the trial. Instead, she will face alternative measures, including a ban on leaving Switzerland.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The decision by the Valais cantonal court supports a request from the Valais public prosecutor.
+ Crans-Montana tragedy: ‘Our hearts go out to you’, say Swiss Abroad
The court said the measures include a ban on leaving Switzerland, handing over identity and residence documents to the prosecutor’s office, reporting to a police station every day and paying a bond as security.
More
Switzerland holds minute’s silence for Crans-Montana bar fire victims
The court said “the amount of the bond, which requires further investigation, will be set later”. It added that because prosecutors did not seek pre-trial detention, such a measure could not be imposed. Jessica Moretti is still presumed innocent at this stage of the inquiry.
+ Crans-Montana tragedy highlights limits of Swiss federal system
On Monday, the court approved three months’ pre-trial detention for Jacques Moretti, Jessica’s husband and co-manager of the venue where the New Year’s Eve fire killed 40 people, citing a risk he might flee.
Translated from Italian by AI/sp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.