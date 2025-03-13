Most deadly accidents on Swiss roads since 2015

Deadly Swiss roads in 2024
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Road accidents claimed 250 lives last year in Switzerland, the highest figure since 2015. Pedestrians, young people and e-bike users in particular paid a heavy price.
This content was published on
March 13, 2025 - 13:25
There were 14 more deaths in 2024 than in 2023. The total of 250 is close to the 253 victims recorded in 2015, the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) announced on Thursday, referring to “high figures”.
The number of serious injuries, on the other hand, has fallen compared to 2023, from 4,096 to 3,792, the lowest level in the last five years.
Of the 250 deaths, 81 were occupants of passenger cars (up six on the previous year). There were 47 deaths among motorcyclists (-3), 16 on electric bikes (+9), 20 among cyclists (-6) and 48 among pedestrians (+6).
Translated from French with DeepL/mga
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.