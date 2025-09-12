The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Adoption reform for Swiss children conceived from donated sperm

Easier adoption for children born from donated sperm in Switzerland
Easier adoption for children born from donated sperm in Switzerland Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Adoption reform for Swiss children conceived from donated sperm
Listening: Adoption reform for Swiss children conceived from donated sperm

The Swiss government wants to make it easier for children conceived from donated sperm to be adopted by the partner of their legal parent.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

On Friday, the Federal Council submitted a draft amendment to the civil code to parliament.

The bill also applies to children born using other methods of medically assisted procreation authorised abroad, including surrogate motherhood. The current rules on the adoption of a spouse’s or partner’s child are not adapted to such cases.

+ Online sperm banks pose problem in Switzerland

The amendment is aimed at cases where the child lives with their legal parent and the intended parent from birth. It should enable them to be fully protected in legal terms.

The Federal Council is proposing to dispense with the requirement of a one-year fostering relationship with the intended parent.

