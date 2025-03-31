The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Swiss need visas to travel to UK from Wednesday

Entry to the United Kingdom from Wednesday only with authorisation
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss need visas to travel to UK from Wednesday
Listening: Swiss need visas to travel to UK from Wednesday

From Wednesday, a passport will no longer be sufficient for travelling to the United Kingdom. Travellers from Switzerland will also need an electronic travel authorisation (ETA).

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This is required for travelling to England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The entry permit, which costs the equivalent of around CHF11.50 and is linked to the passport, is valid for two years and only needs to be renewed after that. This can be done via an app or online.

From April 9, the ETA will even cost £16 (the equivalent of around CHF18.20). Anyone flying or travelling without an application will either be denied boarding by the airlines or refused entry at passport control.

Essentially, the ETA is an additional security check, and the British government can also expect millions in additional revenue. A photo of your passport must be uploaded to the “UK ETA” app, as well as a photo of your face if you are over the age of nine.

Job, penalties, war crimes

The following questions must also be answered: Do you have a job? Have you ever been convicted of a criminal offence? Have you ever been involved in any of the following offences or suspected of having committed any of the following offences? (War crimes, genocide or crimes against humanity, terrorism, including support for or membership of a terrorist organisation, support for extremist groups or expression of extremist views)

Confirmation of entry authorisation should usually come quickly due to automated processing, but the British government states a processing time of up to three working days.

The ETA authorises several trips and stays of up to six months in a two-year period. It is therefore also possible to study for a short period (up to six months).

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

