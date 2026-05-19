EU lawmakers adopt stricter steel tariffs
The European Parliament has approved stricter steel import regulations to protect the market from global steel overcapacity.
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The measure, which also applies to Switzerland, would almost halve the current duty-free quotas for steel imports. Duties of 50% would be levied on steel outside the quotas. These duties currently amount to 25%.
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The protective measure would apply to all third countries with the exception of the countries of the European Economic Area (EEA). Switzerland had lobbied unsuccessfully in Brussels for an exemption.
According to the European Commission, the new measures are in line with the rules of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). The Commission is currently holding talks with over 20 partners to negotiate new quotas. This also includes Switzerland.
The new rules are due to come into force on July 1, 2026. This still requires the formal approval of the member states.
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Adapted from German by AI/mga
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