EU rejects Swiss minister’s criticism of steel tariffs
The steel duties recently approved by Brussels do not violate the joint declaration on the “stabilisation and development of Swiss-EU relations” package, the European Commission argued on Monday, rejecting criticism voiced by Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin.
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Two days ago, on Swiss public radio SRF, Parmelin called the planned stricter EU rules on steel imports “unacceptable”. He had also said he was “surprised” by the timing, as it came just as the Swiss parliament was examining the recently signed package of agreements.
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Parmelin, who also holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, also referred to the joint declaration between Bern and Brussels to avoid tensions or obstacles during the Swiss parliament’s consideration of the dossier. The aim is not to jeopardise the ratification process of the agreements.
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But for the European Commission, the joint declaration only applies to the areas covered by the new package of Swiss-EU agreements. “The declaration cannot prevent the EU from taking autonomous decisions in other areas,” the European Commission said. Steel trade is governed by the 1972 bilateral free trade agreement and is not part of the current package.
The EU’s planned measures on steel imports include a sharp reduction in imports and the doubling of customs duties for excess quotas. The new rules are expected to enter into force on July 1. The only exception concerns the countries of the European Economic Area (Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein), while Switzerland has not been granted any exemptions. The Swiss government and the European Commission would have to negotiate new quotas within the World Trade Organization.
Adapted from Italian by AI/ts
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