Swiss police chief want criminals to prove they are not laundering money

Fedpol chief raises the issue of reversing the burden of proof in money laundering cases Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

According to the head of the Federal Office of Police, Eva Wildi-Cortés, Switzerland must now take decisive and targeted action against organised crime. In an interview with the NZZ am Sonntag, she brought up the reversal of the burden of proof in cases of money laundering.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Fedpol-Chefin stellt Beweislastumkehr bei Geldwäscherei in den Raum Original Read more: Fedpol-Chefin stellt Beweislastumkehr bei Geldwäscherei in den Raum

Italy is familiar with this principle, said the head of the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) in the interview published on Sunday. In the event of suspicion, it must be proven that the money comes from legal sources. Otherwise, the money goes to the state coffers.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

When asked whether she would also like to introduce this in Switzerland, the Fedpol chief said the Fedpol was constantly examining which changes at the legal level could make operational work more efficient.

Cryptocurrencies for concealment

She described the increase in suspicious activity reports to the Money Laundering Reporting Office Switzerland (MROS) as “massive”. Suspicious activity reports grew by more than a quarter to 15,141 last year compared to 2023, as MROS announced at the beginning of May. Fedpol has increased its resources in this area, said Wildi-Cortés. Among other things, it is trying to relieve some of the burden through automation.

More

More Dirty money remains threat to society, says watchdog This content was published on The Ukraine war has highlighted a stalemate in the global fight against money laundering. Read more: Dirty money remains threat to society, says watchdog

According to MROS, 92% of these reports came from financial intermediaries in the banking sector. The proportion of suspected illegal money flows in cryptocurrencies is growing, said the Fedpol chief in response to a question. It is easier to disguise the origin of money with cryptocurrencies. “In addition, this area is barely regulated compared to the traditional financial sector,” said Wildi-Cortés. Fedpol has also increased its resources in this area.

Strategy is in progress

“If we don’t want shootings and street fights like in the Netherlands, Belgium or Sweden, Switzerland must act now,” said the Fedpol chief. Fedpol is currently working flat out to develop a strategy to combat organised crime together with the cantons, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland and other authorities by the end of the year. Fedpol received the mandate for this in November last year. At the same time, the fight against terrorism remains a priority, said Wildi-Cortés.

The Fedpol chief also urged the exchange of information between the cantons to move forward. In particular, it must be possible to exchange information via the Polap police enquiry platform. The cantons and Fedpol are in the process of creating the necessary foundations “as quickly as possible”, she said, adding. “We plan to have a draft amendment to the constitution and law ready before the end of this year.”

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch