Swiss finance directors against abolishing ‘marriage penalty’

According to the conference, individual taxation increases complexity for taxpayers and authorities, leads to inequalities between one-earner and two-earner couples and places a heavy burden on public budgets.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Israeli army has committed crimes against humanity, say UN investigators
This content was published on
The Israeli army has committed crimes against humanity of extermination by targeting civilian refugees in schools and religious sites, according to UN investigators. On Tuesday in Geneva, they condemned a desire to affect the next "generations".
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.