Swiss Flüela pass awakens from winter hibernation
The road pass from Davos to Susch in the Lower Engadine region of Switzerland reopens on Tuesday at 4pm after being closed for the winter.
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This is the first step towards lifting the winter closure in Graubünden. The Oberalp and Splügen will follow in the coming days.
The connection between Splügen and the Upper Splügen Valley will probably reopen on April 24. On the same day, the Oberalp road between Sedrun and Andermatt should also be passable again.
The Albula Pass between La Punt Chamues-ch and Bergün and the San Bernardino Pass is scheduled to reopen on May 22. Also scheduled for May is the opening of the Umbrail between Val Monastero and Bormio in Valtellina.
The last pass to awaken from its winter closure will be the Forcola di Livigno, which connects the Valtellina resort of the same name with Valposchiavo. The opening is scheduled for June 1.
Adapted from Italian by AI/mga
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