Landslide fears rise for Swiss village

Grisons landslide village of Brienz completely closed again Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The landslide threat in the evacuated Swiss village of Brienz has worsened considerably following rainfall at the beginning of May and over the Whitsun weekend.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bündner Bergsturzdorf Brienz wieder vollständig gesperrt Original Read more: Bündner Bergsturzdorf Brienz wieder vollständig gesperrt

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Phase red is in force, meaning evacuees can no longer enter the village regularly during the day.

+ Why do Swiss mountains collapse? It’s complicated

In recent weeks, the people of Brienz have been able to return to their homes during the day, but not at night. This is over for the time being.

The danger level in the mountain village has been raised again from orange to red, the valley municipality of Albula/Alvra, to which Brienz belongs, announced.

In particular, part of the crumbling mountain in the slab area has accelerated. There are 600,000 cubic metres of rock in motion – the volume of 600 detached houses. However, two other parts of the mountain are also unstable.

+ One in six Swiss homes exposed to natural hazards

“In the worst-case scenario, up to 2.2 million cubic metres of rock mass could tumble down to the village and further towards Albula, causing serious damage,” the press release stated.

Computer simulations show that the entire village could be buried.

More

More Swiss village of Brienz closed due to landslide risk This content was published on The Graubünden village of Brienz was closed again on Monday due to the risk of landslides. Read more: Swiss village of Brienz closed due to landslide risk

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch