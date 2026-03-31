The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Heavy snowfall brings avalanche danger on north side of Alps

High avalanche danger on the northern side of the Alps
High avalanche danger on the northern side of the Alps Keystone-SDA

There is currently a high risk of avalanches in parts of the northern Alps due to heavy snowfall. The areas affected on Tuesday included the Glarus Alps, Sarganserland in canton St Gallen, the Central Swiss Alps and the Guttannen and Grimsel regions.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Heavy snowfall brings avalanche danger on north side of Alps
Listening: Heavy snowfall brings avalanche danger on north side of Alps
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) announced on Tuesday morning that spontaneous avalanches are to be expected due to large amounts of fresh snow and drifting snow. The conditions for snow sports away from secured pistes are very critical and avalanches can be triggered very easily.

Avalanches could take deeper layers of the snowpack with them and in some cases become very large especially on steep north and east-facing slopes. Exposed parts of traffic routes are also at risk in some cases, it added. Spontaneous avalanche activity will decrease during the course of the day.

Translated from German by AI/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR