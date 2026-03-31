Heavy snowfall brings avalanche danger on north side of Alps
There is currently a high risk of avalanches in parts of the northern Alps due to heavy snowfall. The areas affected on Tuesday included the Glarus Alps, Sarganserland in canton St Gallen, the Central Swiss Alps and the Guttannen and Grimsel regions.
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The Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) announced on Tuesday morning that spontaneous avalanches are to be expected due to large amounts of fresh snow and drifting snow. The conditions for snow sports away from secured pistes are very critical and avalanches can be triggered very easily.
Avalanches could take deeper layers of the snowpack with them and in some cases become very large especially on steep north and east-facing slopes. Exposed parts of traffic routes are also at risk in some cases, it added. Spontaneous avalanche activity will decrease during the course of the day.
Translated from German by AI/jdp
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