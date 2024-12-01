Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News

Hunt turns deadly in western Switzerland

Deadly hunt near Echallens
The two hunters who opened fire were Swiss nationals, aged 67 and 80, living in the region. Police were unable to say which of them was responsible for the fatal shot. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Hunt turns deadly in western Switzerland
Listening: Hunt turns deadly in western Switzerland

A 64-year-old man was killed during a hunting trip on Friday afternoon in canton Vaud in western Switzerland. A member of the hunting party fatally shot him while attempting to shoot a wild boar, in circumstances yet to be clarified.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA/ds

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A group of seven hunters got together to track down a herd reported by the game warden in Oulens-sous-Echallens, the Vaud police reported on Saturday.

The boars were located in an inaccessible area, covered by brambles. One of the hunters attempted to dislodge the beasts with “tracking” shots, after the engagement of dogs failed to produce the expected results.

Then another hunter fired at an animal put to flight by the previous shots (without injuring it). But one of the shots fatally wounded a hunter who was standing by. The victim was a 60-year-old man from canton Fribourg. Paramedics on the scene were only able to pronounce him dead.

+ Hunting: where two visions of nature clash

The two hunters who opened fire were Swiss nationals, aged 67 and 80, living in the region. Police were unable to say which of them was responsible for the fatal shot. Both men were interviewed in the presence of a lawyer. When questioned by Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA, the cantonal police spokesman indicated that breathalyser tests had been carried out, which revealed nothing abnormal.

Warning

The public prosecutor has opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the death. The investigations have been entrusted to the personnel of the security police.

+ Are hunters an endangered species in Switzerland?

The police remind the public that a shot should only be fired when the hunter has accurately identified the target animal and has ensured that the shot will not endanger others either directly or by ricochet. The law also prohibits shooting to dislodge game.

Translated from French by DeepL/ds

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How have recent political and economic events influenced your trust in the Swiss government?

For the first time, those who distrust the government outnumber those who trust it. Why?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
358 Likes
243 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

15 million admissions to Swiss museums last year

More

Swiss museums celebrate 15 million admissions

This content was published on Museum attendance is back on the rise in Switzerland. Nearly 15 million admissions were recorded in 2023, 12% more than the 2015-2019 average prior to the Covid crisis.

Read more: Swiss museums celebrate 15 million admissions
Tax breaks harm the climate according to study

More

Tax breaks harm climate, says Swiss study

This content was published on The abolition of all tax concessions with a climate impact can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 2.5 million tonnes per year, according to a study by the EPFL.

Read more: Tax breaks harm climate, says Swiss study
AI model

More

Swiss youth increasingly use AI

This content was published on A Swiss study finds that one in three young people make use of artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT every week.

Read more: Swiss youth increasingly use AI

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR