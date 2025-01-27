Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Greater number of Swiss confess to no religious faith

People with no religious affiliation have been the largest group responding to Swiss faith surveys since 2022. This population continued to grow in 2023, reaching 36% (2022: 34%).

At the same time, the proportion of Catholics fell from 32% to 31%, according to the Federal Statistical Office. Members of the national Evangelical Reformed Church fell from 21% to 19%.

Regardless of religious affiliation, 87% of those who attend a collective church service between one and five times a year do so for social reasons, such as weddings or funerals.

As for children, almost a third of those under 15 had no religious affiliation in 2019, compared with a quarter in 2014. Over the same period, the proportion of Protestant children fell from 23.1% to 19%.

The changes observed for other religious affiliations between 2014 and 2019 are not significant.

