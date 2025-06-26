Locarno Film Festival honours costume designer Milena Canonero

A four-time Oscar winner, the Italian is one of the most important costume designers in the history of cinema, the festival said.
Canonero, born in 1946, is best known for her collaborations with filmmakers of the calibre of Stanley Kubrick (A Clockwork Orange, Barry Lyndon, The Shining), Hugh Hudson (‘Moments of Glory’), Wes Anderson (Grand Budapest Hotel), Sofia Coppola (Marie Antoinette) and Jacques Audiard (Brothers Sisters).
In addition to costumes, she designed the set for the film Dangerous Insertion (1992) by Swiss director Barbet Schroeder, as well as those for the stage production of Amadeus (1999), directed by Roman Polanski. Canonero has also made several short films and advertisements.
“Milena Canonero has made some of the most visionary costumes in the history of cinema, shaping the collective imagination through colourful fabrics and highly original cuts that have transformed each character into an indelible presence,” the film festival states.
The costume designer will present in Locarno her latest collaboration with Francis Ford Coppola, Megalopolis (2024), which had its world premiere last year at the Cannes Film Festival.
The 78th edition of the Locarno Film Festival runs from August 6 to 16.
