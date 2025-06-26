Locarno Film Festival honours costume designer Milena Canonero

Locarno Film Festival awards costume designer Milena Canonero Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Locarno Film Festival will pay tribute to costume designer Milena Canonero with the Vision Award.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Locarno Film Festival premia la costumista Milena Canonero Original Read more: Locarno Film Festival premia la costumista Milena Canonero

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A four-time Oscar winner, the Italian is one of the most important costume designers in the history of cinema, the festival said.

Canonero, born in 1946, is best known for her collaborations with filmmakers of the calibre of Stanley Kubrick (A Clockwork Orange, Barry Lyndon, The Shining), Hugh Hudson (‘Moments of Glory’), Wes Anderson (Grand Budapest Hotel), Sofia Coppola (Marie Antoinette) and Jacques Audiard (Brothers Sisters).

In addition to costumes, she designed the set for the film Dangerous Insertion (1992) by Swiss director Barbet Schroeder, as well as those for the stage production of Amadeus (1999), directed by Roman Polanski. Canonero has also made several short films and advertisements.

“Milena Canonero has made some of the most visionary costumes in the history of cinema, shaping the collective imagination through colourful fabrics and highly original cuts that have transformed each character into an indelible presence,” the film festival states.

The costume designer will present in Locarno her latest collaboration with Francis Ford Coppola, Megalopolis (2024), which had its world premiere last year at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 78th edition of the Locarno Film Festival runs from August 6 to 16.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch