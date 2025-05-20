The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Low interest rates fuel Swiss dream of home ownership
The dream of owning a detached house in the countryside remains widespread in Switzerland. Falling interest rates are fuelling the desire for home ownership once again. Property prices are therefore likely to continue to rise.

Despite economic and social changes, the detached single-family home remains the number one dream home, according to the annual “Dream Home Study” by Helvetia and Moneypark.

For example, 48% of respondents would prefer this type of home. The preference among 31- to 60-year-olds is more pronounced than among younger and older people.

+ No house generation: the impossibility of buying property in Switzerland

The Swiss National Bank’s lower key interest rates are having a noticeable effect on the willingness to buy. According to the study, the proportion of people willing to buy has risen again for the first time since 2020. According to the study, 20% are planning to buy a property in the next few years, while the figure for tenants is as high as 28%.

“The low or even falling key interest rates could further boost purchases,” explains Lukas Vogt, CEO of MoneyPark. Property prices are also likely to continue to rise in line with this, he said. This is expected by 72% of respondents, regardless of whether they are renters or already owners.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

