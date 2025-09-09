Marked rise in nominal Swiss wages in 2025

Marked rise in nominal wages in 2025 according to initial estimate Keystone-SDA

On average, employees in Switzerland have received a significant pay rise this year. This is higher than the expected inflation rate, which should leave more money in their wallets at the end of the day.

According to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), nominal wages are likely to have risen by 2.3% in the current year, according to a press release on Tuesday. The FSO estimates the data on the basis of cumulative wage data.

Economists predict an inflation rate of 0.1% to 0.3% for the current year. This indicates that wages will also rise in real terms in the current year, i.e. taking inflation into account. Purchasing power would increase.

The current figure for nominal wage growth is an initial estimate because the FSO discontinued its earlier estimate after the first quarter. The figure may still change in future estimates.

In 2024, nominal wages rose by 1.8%; taking into account annual inflation of 1.1%, real wages rose by 0.7%. In the two previous years, however, wages had fallen in real terms.

