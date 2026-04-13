Mayor of Crans-Montana is questioned for the first time since bar fire
Nicolas Féraud is being questioned by the Valais public prosecutor for the first time on Monday in connection with the tragic bar fire on January 1. He is the eighth of nine defendants to be questioned in the case.
“This hearing means that it has taken three months and 10 days for the mayor to be heard as an accused, even though he admitted to serious misconduct on January 6,” said Valais lawyer Sébastien Fanti, interviewed by news agency Keystone-SDA. “For the families, the word that comes to mind is ‘finally’.”
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Féraud arrived at around 8.30am on Monday, accompanied by his lawyer Christian Delaloye. The Radical-Liberal politician was met by a crowd of journalists, photographers and cameramen. He chose to enter through one of the many side doors leading to the auditorium of the Energypolis campus in Sion, the venue for the hearing.
Like the other eight defendants, Féraud is charged with negligent homicide, negligent bodily harm and negligent arson.
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Adapted from French by AI/ac
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