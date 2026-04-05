School entrance exams ‘promote inequality’: Swiss teaching boss
The president of the Swiss Association of Head Teachers wants to scrap entrance exams to secondary schools.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
In an interview with the SonntagsBlick newspaper, Thomas Minder questioned why the two-track secondary school system should test pupils’ academic abilities so early.
+ Swiss teachers are well paid but stressed
“We know from science that every transition in school reinforces social inequalities,” he said.
The head teachers’ association is therefore of the opinion that there should be no selection at the start of secondary school. Some Swiss cantons already manage the transition without exams.
Minder favours selection at a later stage towards the end of school and heterogeneous classes with different levels of difficulty.
He also criticised the training of teachers as inadequate in the face of growing demands. Teachers need to have social, emotional and communication skills in addition to specialised knowledge. “It is a mission impossible to achieve this in the three years of study,” Minder told the newspaper.
He called for at least four years of training and a Master’s degree for all teachers. “Politically, this would be very difficult to push through because the costs would rise. But it would pay off in the long term,” he added.
The shortage of teachers could be alleviated despite longer training programmes by integrating prospective teachers into school operations before they complete their studies.
More
‘I’ve always had a passion for teaching’
Adapted from German by AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.