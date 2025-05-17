Natural acrobats: ibex clamber across dam in southern Switzerland

The Salanfe dam in Evionnaz, canton Valais, is not only high, at 52 metres: it also has a gradient of 75 degrees. However, the numbers don’t prevent the local ibex from wandering around on the dam, which was inaugurated 75 years ago.
In doing so, the animals seem like acrobats who can defy the law of gravity. In reality, a morphological adaptation of their hooves enables them to get a good grip on such steep slopes.
“They have two separate toes, with no membrane between them, and under their heel they have a membrane that acts as a suction cup,” says Fabienne Marclay, the caretaker at the local Salanfe inn.
Marclay has had a front-row seat for the event for 30 years. “It’s a sight you never get tired of,” she told the Keystone-ATS news agency.
More
More
Ibex population hits record high in Switzerland
This content was published on
The number of ibex has increased again and 2020 saw “a record since their extinction in Switzerland”, according to the government.
“It’s not an uncommon event in May or June, or at the end of the season, but you have to get up early to see it,” says Marclay. “You also need to be discreet and have a bit of luck, as hikers arriving from Van d’en Haut risk frightening [the ibex] away.”
The presence of the animals on the dam is no coincidence. “Ibexes need mineral salts which they can’t find in their food, especially in winter. And as the dam here oozes saltpetre, which contains these mineral salts, they lick it to restore their health for the summer,” explains Marclay.
Translated from French by DeepL/dos
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Aging society
No house generation: the impossibility of buying property in Switzerland
Nestlé scraps Nutri-Score food label in Switzerland
This content was published on
Nestlé plans to phase out its Nutri-Score nutrition labelling system on products sold in Switzerland. The food giant says it is almost the last company in the country to use it.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.