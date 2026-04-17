Neolithic Swiss village was destroyed by storm
In 2018, archaeologists discovered the well-preserved remains of a Neolithic village on the site of the new university campus in Biel/Bienne, western Switzerland. The settlement existed for just under five years before it was devastated by violent winds and flooding 5,860 years ago, the latest findings show.
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Due to its extremely short but easily comprehensible history, the village is a particularly spectacular example of a lakeside settlement from the Neolithic period and is part of the rich archaeological heritage of the Three Lakes region, the cantonal Department of Education and Culture announced on Friday.
The archaeologists were able to reconstruct the plan of a village with 23 houses using timbers. Starting from a row of buildings, the village developed further on two sides. Wooden breakwaters were later built towards the lake.
In the summer of 3838BC, a storm almost completely destroyed the village. According to the report, archaeologists rarely succeed in proving such individual events. In the months that followed, people tried to rebuild the settlement before abandoning it completely.
In addition to the history of the building, the finds also provided valuable details about people’s everyday lives, such as the production of pottery vessels and tools.
The inhabitants also imported goods and customs from far away, for example from central Switzerland or Provence. The latest findings from the excavation are now available in book form. A public book presentation will take place at the Neues Museum in Biel/Bienne on April 23.
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Adapted from German by AI/ts
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