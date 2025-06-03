OECD significantly lowers Swiss GDP forecast due to Trump
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: OECD significantly lowers Swiss GDP forecast due to Trump
The Swiss economy is likely to grow more slowly in 2025 and 2026 than previously assumed, according to the OECD economic organisation. This is due to slower global growth and the tariffs of US President Donald Trump.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
OECD senkt wegen Trump BIP-Prognose für Schweiz deutlich
Original
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is now forecasting GDP growth of 1.1% instead of 1.4% for Switzerland in 2025 and 1.2% instead of 1.9% in 2026, according to a report published on Tuesday.
The risks are on the downside. According to the organisation’s experts, the trade dispute could strengthen demand for the Swiss franc and lead to an appreciation, which would further weaken exports. In addition, the planned investments in Germany are not yet set in stone.
Inflation expected to remain within target range
The OECD does not expect inflation to develop dramatically. The annual average for 2025 is expected to be +0.3% – despite the current negative inflation in May – and +0.6% for 2026. This puts inflation within the target range of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), which ranges from 0% to 2%.
As usual, the OECD also provides politicians with advice: a reduction in administrative hurdles could lead to more investment by companies. This also applies in particular to the renewable energy sector, where faster authorisation procedures could help.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.
External Content
Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.
UBS economists more confident about Swiss economy in 2025
This content was published on
UBS economists have revised upwards their estimates of Swiss GDP growth for the current year. However, they are more pessimistic for next year, due to the spectre of US tariffs.
Swiss parliamentary committees approve negotiating mandate with US
This content was published on
Following the House of Representatives' Foreign Affairs Committee, the Senate's sister committee is also in favour of the government's negotiating mandate on trade relations with the US.
Situation in Blatten stable but steady rockfall continues
This content was published on
The situation in the landslide area of Blatten in southwestern Switzerland remained stable during Monday night. On the Kleine Nesthorn, however, smaller rockfalls continue to occur.
Kirchner painting on show again in Basel after more than 100 years
This content was published on
The painting "Dance in a Variety Theatre" by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner was thought to be lost for decades. Now it is on public display at the Kunstmuseum Basel for the first time in over 100 years.
Influential Swiss politician Vreni Spoerry dies aged 87
This content was published on
Zurich politician Vreni Spoerry died on Thursday at the age of 87. She was extremely influential in federal financial policy for 20 years as a member of the Senate and the House of Representatives.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.