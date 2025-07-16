Less wood felled in Swiss forests in 2024

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Following a drop already in 2023, the harvest volume again declined last year, as the importance of wood chips for energy production has increased.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

According to figures relseased by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Wednesday, 4.8 million cubic metres of wood were harvested in Switzerland in 2024, around 0.1 million cubic metres or 2% less than in the previous year. The volumes of trunk wood and logs for energy production declined.

In contrast, the quantities of industrial wood and wood chips for energy production increased. Energy wood now accounts for 30% of the total harvest. According to the FSO, this share has doubled over the past two decades.

The FSO notes that the trend towards lower demand and therefore lower timber prices played a role in the lower harvest volume of logs, sawn timber and piece wood.

Of the wood harvested in 2024, some 3.2 million cubic metres came from coniferous trees and 1.6 million cubic metres from deciduous trees.

According to the FSO, the financial situation of forestry operations is deteriorating. A total of 638 were active in the country in 2024. Together, they logged an income of CHF622 million ($776 million) and expenditure of CHF651 million. Their deficit thus grew from CHF20 million in 2023 to CHF 29million last year.

Forestry operations on the Swiss Central Plateau, in the Alps and on the southern side of the Alps recorded losses. Those in the foothills of the Alps generated profits, while in the Jura they broke even.

