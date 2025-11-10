Energy storage: Swiss politics lags behind technology
There are many technical solutions for seasonal energy storage. However, according to a report by the Swiss Academies of Arts and Sciences, there is a lack of clear political and regulatory guidelines for expanding them on a large scale in Switzerland.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Seasonal energy storage is central to the energy transition, wrote the Energy Commission of the Academies of Sciences and Humanities in a press release on the report published on Monday. Such technologies are intended to overcome the so-called winter gap.
As the authors state in the report, numerous technically mature storage solutions exist. These range from storage lakes and heat storage in the ground or in large water tanks to chemical storage systems that convert surplus electricity into hydrogen, methane or synthetic fuels.
+ Energy security remains priority for Swiss minister
Nevertheless, the experts write in the report that the availability of seasonal storage facilities in Switzerland is still limited. The reasons for this are economic uncertainties and regulatory hurdles.
+ Switzerland needs energy, but what kind?
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.