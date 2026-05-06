Swiss luxury property prices continue to rise
Luxury properties became more expensive in Switzerland last year, although the trend is slowing down. According to the Swiss bank UBS, the prices are likely to plateau soon.
According to the “UBS Luxury Property Focus 2026” report published on Thursday, prices for luxury properties have risen by 3% on average. However, growth was lower than in the market as a whole.
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Properties in mountain regions remained particularly sought-after. Luxury properties there increased in price by an average of around 6% last year. The main drivers were wealthy buyers from abroad.
St. Moritz remained the most expensive luxury property location in Switzerland with average prices CHF52,000/m2. It was followed by Gstaad and Verbier, at around CHF45,000/m2.
Outside the mountain regions, Cologny on Lake Geneva was the most expensive with an average of CHF43,000/m2. On Lake Zurich, Küsnacht leads with an average of CHF37,000/m2.
According to UBS, a 150m2 apartment “in a good location and with a high-quality fit-out standard” costs an average of CHF4 million to CHF5 million in an exclusive postcode. Houses with a surface area of more than 1,000m2 often cost over CHF10 million.
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Adapted from German by AI/ac
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