Thousands visit new site of Swiss public broadcaster RTS

RTS opens the doors of its Ecublens site: 15,000 visitors Keystone-SDA

Over 15,000 people flocked to RTS’s new production site in Lausanne-Ecublens at the weekend. RTS plans to extend the experience by offering activities and other discoveries to the public throughout June.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La RTS ouvre les portes de son site d’Ecublens: 15’000 visiteurs Original Read more: La RTS ouvre les portes de son site d’Ecublens: 15’000 visiteurs

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

People were already queuing up on the campus of Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) before the opening on Saturday, for example to buy vinyl records from the radio station’s archives at La Sallaz, French-language broadcaster RTS wrote in a press release on Sunday. They were curious to discover its new production site and behind-the-scenes information and audiovisual creation. Many families with children were also present.

The public were able to plunge into the heart of RTS thanks to a series of interactive and immersive workshops. Among the most popular experiences, RTS cited a visit to the news vans and the chance to read a teleprompter like a journalist and present the weather.

Extensions

Visitors also had the chance to watch live radio broadcasts and the recording of podcasts in public – events that drew a full house in Studio 1. And, of course, they could take a walk backstage. RTS says it draws on these exchanges with the public to inform its editorial thinking, inviting them to share their expectations and viewing habits.

RTS plans to extend the weekend with activities open to the public throughout June. Registration is required to continue exploring the jobs, content and values of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) public service, says RTS. The SBC is Swissinfo’s parent company.

In addition, media education, which has been in great demand, will be increased from 300 to 400 workshops per year from next year (most of which will be free and available to schools and the public).

In all, between visits and workshops, RTS plans to welcome 10,000 people a year to its new site in Lausanne-Ecublens. The new site replaces the building at La Sallaz-Lausanne as well as a number of facilities in Geneva, including studio 4, the sports building and the production bus garage in Meyrin.

Adapted from French by AI/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories