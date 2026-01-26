The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Switzerland suspends expulsions of Iranian citizens

SEM suspends expulsions of Iranian citizens
SEM suspends expulsions of Iranian citizens Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland suspends expulsions of Iranian citizens
Listening: Switzerland suspends expulsions of Iranian citizens

Iranian citizens are currently not being expelled from Switzerland due to the regime's brutal repression of demonstrations in Iran, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) said on Sunday night.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The measure also applies to rejected asylum-seekers.

The decision was taken on January 13, a spokesman for the SEM confirmed to the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS, quoting information from Swiss public broadcaster SRF. The negative decisions are accompanied by a provisional admission, he said.

The situation in Iran is uncertain and difficult to assess since the demonstrations began in December, the spokesman added.

+ Switzerland summons Iran ambassador to protest violence

However, asylum-seekers who have committed crimes or who pose a threat to Switzerland’s internal or external security are excluded from this change in practice, the spokesman emphasised.

Adapted from Italian by AI/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR