Swiss doctor convicted for issuing false Covid-19 certificates

A Swiss doctor has been sentenced to a conditional prison sentence of 12 months for forgery. He was tried at the St Gallen District Court after issuing 409 Covid-19 recovery certificates.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de St. Galler Arzt wegen falschen Covid-19-Zertifikaten verurteilt Original Read more: St. Galler Arzt wegen falschen Covid-19-Zertifikaten verurteilt

The 78-year-old doctor explained that he had received approval from the federal government as a “super-user” which allowed him to issue test certificates as well as vaccination and recovery certificates.

He had not known that he was only allowed to issue certain certificates. His defense lawyer demanded an acquittal.

The public prosecutor noted that out of around 400 medical practices in the canton, only this one doctor issued recovery certificates. He was not authorised to do so.

The prosecutor had demanded a conditional prison sentence of 12 months and a fine of CHF3,000.

In an oral decision, the court sentenced the doctor to a conditional prison sentence of 12 months, but did not impose a fine. The verdict is not yet final.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.