Heatwave raises ozone to dangerous levels in central Switzerland
The sunny early summer weather has led to greatly increased ozone levels in central Switzerland. People are advised to avoid physical activity outdoors to prevent health problems.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Current measurements show that the hourly average limit value of 120 micrograms per cubic metre is “widely” exceeded, especially in the afternoon, Umwelt Zentralschweiz (Central Switzerland Weather) reported on Thursday.
The organisation cited strong solar radiation as the reason for the high values. This converts man-made air pollutants into ozone. These substances come from traffic exhaust fumes, paints and solvents, among other things.
Too high a concentration of the irritant gas can lead to eye irritation, coughing or breathing difficulties. People with lung problems such as asthma in particular should only exercise in the morning and also air out their homes in the morning.
According to the cantonal environmental agency, spending time outdoors between midday and evening should be avoided if possible.
More
Heatwave season expanding in Europe, warns Swiss climate scientist
Adapted from German by AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.