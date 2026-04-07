Suspicious smell forces SWISS plane to land in Belgium
A Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) plane was forced to land at Brussels airport on Monday because of an unusual smell coming from the galley.
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According to a spokeswoman, all 168 passengers and six crew members left the plane via the normal exits.
No one was injured in the incident, a SWISS spokeswoman told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS. The landing was normal. As a precautionary measure, the airport called in the fire brigade, a standard procedure in this type of situation. The spokeswoman confirmed a report by the Belgian news agency Belga.
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The Airbus A320 was on a flight from London to Zurich. Shortly before 7:30pm, it made a stopover in Brussels. The flight was originally due to land in Zurich at 8pm, the spokeswoman said.
Passengers have been accommodated in hotels. The airline is handling any booking changes. SWISS regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers by this unscheduled landing, the spokeswoman added.
According to information provided by SWISS, the aircraft is currently being inspected in Brussels. No information can yet be released on the cause of the smell or when the aircraft will return to Zurich.
Adapted from French by AI/ts
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