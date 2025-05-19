Swiss police break up major Chinese trafficking ring
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss police break up major Chinese trafficking ring
Bern cantonal police have broken a major human trafficking ring. Five people are accused of luring over 100 Chinese women to Switzerland to exploit them as sex workers. The complex case will soon be brought to court.
This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Berner Polizei deckt grossen Fall von Menschenhandel auf
Original
The five defendants are accused of luring 146 Chinese women to Switzerland in order to force them into prostitution. The victims were housed in flats that they were afraid to leave and had to pay half their wages to the alleged pimps.
Annatina Schultz, the attorney general of canton Bern, told reporters on Monday that more details would be given once the indictments had been completed.
Since 2008, a total of 41 convictions for human trafficking have been handed down in canton Bern. Most of the cases involved sexual exploitation.
More flexible data exchange
The director of security for canton Bern, Philippe Müller, and Police Commander Christian Brenzikofer stressed the complexity of such investigations. Both argued in favour of revising legislation to make data exchange more flexible.
“The exchange of information with foreign authorities is sometimes almost easier than with the authorities of other cantons,” Müller pointed out, referring to the legal limits facing investigators.
More
More
Swiss court jails Nigerian woman for sex trafficking using voodoo threats
This content was published on
A court has jailed a Nigerian woman for trafficking Nigerian women and enslaving them as sex workers using “juju” magic threats.
For the director of security, it takes more than indignation and dismay to combat this form of crime. The police commander added that without political support, the police could not do their job effectively.
Exploitation linked to the sex trade plays an important role in human trafficking. Last year, 208 victims contacted the specialist unit FIZ Advocacy and Support for Migrant Women and Victims of Trafficking. For 59 others, an examination is underway or is not possible due to a loss of contact. Of the 208 victims treated, FIZ identified 159 as victims of human trafficking for sexual exploitation.
More
More
Swiss centre records almost 300 victims of human trafficking
This content was published on
Last year, 208 victims contacted the specialist unit FIZ Advocacy and Support for Migrant Women and Victims of Trafficking. For 59 others, an examination is still underway.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Aging society
No house generation: the impossibility of buying property in Switzerland
This content was published on
The World Health Organization (WHO) boss, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, says the Geneva-based UN agency has revised down its budget to $4.2 billion (CHF3.5 billion) for 2026-2027.
This content was published on
Switzerland plans to give an additional $80 million (CHF67 million) for the 2025-2028 period to the World Health Organization (WHO), which is facing financial difficulties.
Swiss centre records almost 300 victims of human trafficking
This content was published on
Last year, 208 victims contacted the specialist unit FIZ Advocacy and Support for Migrant Women and Victims of Trafficking. For 59 others, an examination is still underway.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.